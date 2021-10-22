First remote-controlled electric scooters now operating in Georgia

Approximately 100 scooters with remote control and training wheels can be rented. Another type of electric scooter has landed in a small suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. Fleece with additional components on the deck and rudder.

Technically, these are not two-wheelers, but four-wheelers, with a different set of training wheels in the center of the deck because they were the first commercial RC vehicles in the United States. Scooters are included, although some of them use autonomous technology.

Remote Controller

The scooter is operated by a group of remote workers more than 1,700 miles away. In Mexico City. These telemarketers can see real-time feeds from the scooter cameras and can use the Xbox controller to move the scooter around the Peachtree Corners business park in northern Atlanta. These remote-controlled scooters can be moved around towns as required without the need to hire scooter attendants.

Kind of crazy? Of course, it can, but the company is supported by three companies: Go X, a scooter rider; Tortoise, a company that provides remote functions for scooters; and Curiosity Labs, a smart city incubator based in Peachtree Corners, believes this is the future of shared micro-mobility.

Go X App

As of this week, about 100 scooters can be rented in the industrial park. With the Go X app, customers can order a scooter. After a few minutes, the remote-controlled scooter will arrive at the charging point and can drive at any time. The scooter uses its training wheels to balance while driving. If the scooter hits an obstacle, loses power, or rolls on the road, the operator of the Go X will be at hand. According to Tortoise CEO Dmitry Shevelenko, shoppers will appreciate the convenience of having scooters that can be delivered directly to them, while towns will appreciate the chaos on the sidewalks and shared traffic without the additional expense of berths. You don’t want to spend money on a rental scooter, buy your own, it makes sense. And Go2scooter will help you with this.

Shevelenko told The Verge: “You are only a few minutes walk from your house every morning. This is highly convenient.” “You can ask it to appear or wait to show up at home.” … “I can indeed ask it to come and fetch me at home. Wait.” The problem Shevelenko was trying to solve was obvious.

Independent Scooter

These independent scooter operators are paid based on the number of scooters that can be placed each night, which leads to controversy, fights, and occasional shootouts.

The scooter has been damaged, thus shortening its service life. A serious logistical problem can be dangerous for freelancers. At the same time, it is difficult for cyclists to find cheap scooters when they need them. They all become chaotic in multiple places, rather than evenly distributed throughout the city.

City officials complained that the company did not place enough scooters in low-income and minority communities to ensure fair distribution along economic routes. Sheverenko said that now, related to the coronavirus pandemic, there are more reasons to equip scooters. As well as remote control and semi-autonomous. For example, the scooter can be sent to a cleaning team for disinfection between trips.

Go X is just one of many scooter operators partnered with Tortoise. Later this year, the startup plans to announce more implementations of its technology, including specially designed three-wheeled scooters, such as the T60 robot recently announced by Segway.

Adaptable Scooters

Shevelenko said: “We will not use more adaptable scooters.” As we all know, motorcycle rental is a waste of money. But Sevelenko insists that remote control and ultimately more autonomous systems are the way to heal the sustainable economic cohesion of the scooter industry. Problems include additional components and remote operator costs. He cited a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which showed that by dynamically adjusting the balance of the fleet throughout the day, scooter riders can use any scooter ten times, instead of “you need to squeeze a lot of juice “The next time, he said.

Shevelenko advised Uber on its partnership with Getaround and Masabi and the acquisition of a Jump bike rental company. He founded Tortoise with David Graham, who has a background in machine vision, robotics, and power. Engineering and 3D printing.

Of course, Tortoise is not the only one in the development of semi-automatic and autonomous remote-controlled scooters. Segway-Ninebot recently launched an independent three-wheel scooter called KickScooter T60. There are rumors that Uber is interested in developing autonomous bicycles and scooters, but it has not been publicly confirmed. There is also Ford who, earlier developed its own product through its own Spin scooter company.

It is not clear whether a self-contained scooter can solve all the problems of general micro-motion services, but it is clear that the cost of building an automatic scooter can be very high. Automotive Research recently tweeted it as “the worst #mobility idea to date.”

Automatic Rmote-controll Scooter

Shevelenko identified regulatory obstacles as the main challenge to debugging automatic or remote-controlled scooters and cited early tests conducted by start-ups of robot delivery companies such as Starship Technologies, which proved that our society has become more and more comfortable in the beginning. (The hostility to the robot in the scooter is also becoming less and less) The type of service that is responsible for the turtle’s plan.

The executive also added: “The low-speed range is more important than the high-speed range.” “In all low-speed automation areas, micro-mobility is by far the best. In one breath, you will increase demand because you can get more rent every day. Solving this chaotic and crowded problem can create the benefits of public order and can also trigger legislation.

Furthermore, Shevelenko said, “The Tortoise software stack is independent of the shape.” Therefore, we ultimately hope to increase the autonomy of routing and remote operations by delivering robots, safety robots, and cleaning robots. We have a broader view of becoming AWS and moving everything a mile, and we think the most reasonable starting point is scooters and electric bicycles.

Whatever the future of this exploratory start-up business is yet to be determined but challenges from both customers and regulators will likely arise in months or years to come.