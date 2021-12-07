Disposable shoe covers: How important are they in medical areas?

Disposable shoe covers are small covers for shoes that can be either polyethylene or polypropylene, that is, a non-woven material. They have a sole, reinforced or not, to maintain adherence but they do not have laces or elaborate designs, their main function is to protect. Although they maintain the normal shape of the shoes, the main function of shoe covers or leggings is to isolate them from a clean environment.

Why are shoe covers necessary?

The shoes are part of different types of clothing and can be of various shapes for the taste or comfort of the person, being manufactured in order to cover the feet. They consist of a lower part, called the sole, which has the function of isolating the sole of the feet from the ground. The resistance of the sole allows walking on difficult terrain, paved or with temperatures that the skin alone could not resist.

The body of the shoe usually has varied designs, however, they maintain the structure that mimics the contour of the human foot.

Shoes are essential items for everyday life, they can get dirty easily. Garbage from the streets, dust and other types of dirt are impregnated on the body of the shoes and, mainly, on the soles, since these have grooves that allow adherence to avoid slipping. Slipping can be very dangerous and if you fall on a “certain spot”, you may be seriously injured.

Due to its use, some areas restrict access with this type of clothing, due to contaminants that may be impregnated or accumulated. To avoid the need to remove shoes when entering clean areas, such as laboratories or medical areas, accessories such as shoe covers are used.

How important are shoe covers in medical areas?

In the different medical areas (operating rooms, laboratories, intensive care units, among others), cleaning levels must be very high and the measures to maintain them must be very strict. As mentioned before, shoes accumulate dust, garbage and germs that, when entering a clean environment, can alter them. The contact of the dirty shoe with the clean floor becomes a means of transmission of bacteria and viruses that can affect patients, prolonging their illness or worsening it.

Within these areas, special garments, called surgical garments, are used specially designed to achieve high levels of cleanliness. As shoes are part of clothing, shoe covers guarantee asepsis and prevent the transmission of bacteria, viruses and contaminants.

What are the advantages of overshoes in medical areas?

They form a strong barrier against pollutants (bacteria, viruses, microbes).

They do not produce lint, so they do not pollute themselves.

They can be slip resistant, which would avoid any unwanted contact with another part of the body.

They allow free mobility in medical areas with compulsory use or not.

They help maintain aseptic levels.

They are for single use, therefore when they are renewed the risk of contamination is very low.

So would you buy your own shoe covers? We hope you’ll get the best ones on the market.