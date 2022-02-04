Create Images With Nudekay Image Maker Apk!

On this sunny day, I will share a tutorial on how to make an avatar or what is commonly known as a 2-dimensional cartoon on iOS and Android on the Nudekay. Nudekay is another name for Picrew.me app, a web-based application for image-making.

In making this 2-dimensional image, we have to use a browser service without third-party applications on our desktop or iOS and Android devices.

Whereas on previous occasions, I have discussed the procedure for making avatar cartoons using Nudekay.

There is nothing wrong if this time I will review a little more deeply about this because Nudekay has added the latest features in its application.

It was published on the occasion yesterday while lowing the Nudekay app, with the latest version which is 2,015V.

Furthermore, by using the latest version of Nudekay, it will be easier for us to even edit an image or video.

However, all of that must use an online service that uses a browser with the app.

What is Nudekay?

Nudekay is an image-maker platform that allows us to create and play with unique and custom image creators.

Images created by an image-maker can only be used to the extent permitted by the author and the creator.

So here we can make character costumes from models that have been provided by a developer collector called image-maker.

Explanation

The first step that must be considered is a name and a button that is already available in the Nudekay anime application.

Then press the / finished/ complete button, the button to save if all processes have been passed.

Dice Icon: To create a character at random and reset to the original.

Icon Menu: editable sub-menu or character section.

Brush icon: Nothing else to change color.

Grid icon: model or accessories selection menu

Preferred Display: This is a selection display that we can choose for a character we are editing

After that, we can start and create the character we want, starting from the shape of the body, eyes, nose, face shape, eyebrows, hair, clothes and accessories, and so on.

Once done, for the last process, in storage we just click the green button.

Then a merging process will run, just wait for the character to appear.

Is this more recommended than Instagram?

For us Yes! And our opinion is also supported by the majority of Instagram and Nudekay / Picrew.me users. One of the reasons is that there is no spam on Nudekay. Thus it is a safer platform for sharing photos with family and friends. If you use this platform to share photos, you don’t have to worry about “an intrusion of annoying ads”.

Where can I get more information?

Nudekay can be learned more about in various YouTube videos. You can learn this platform from A to Z without showing your existence at all. It’s completely safe!

Do I need to download Nudekay?

Of course not! This platform is browser-based so it can be used without downloading it first. You can simply join using your Gmail account and find so many interesting options for creating beautiful pictures. But if you want to download it on your smartphone, you can do it.

Has Nudekay been widely downloaded?

Based on Google Android Market data, until today Nudekay has had no less than 7 downloads. Of course you can’t compare it to the achievements of Instagram. But if you try to research a little, you will find that the download progress of Nudekay is very positive. That way you don’t have to worry that you will have problems accessing this application.

Nudekay connects its users with many people on a personal level

You will not be alone! Nudekay is able to connect you with new people on a personal level. You can invite them to your social networks based on common interests, for example. You can also give gifts to them in order to strengthen the relationship between you and them.

Other functions

In addition to what has been mentioned above, Nudekay also helps you manage your daily schedule and deal with your stress due to the pressures of everyday work.

Is Nudekay worth the money you have to pay?

Keep in mind that Nudekay is completely free so you don’t have to pay a dime to enjoy its features.

Is Nudekay some kind of scam?

Not. How can this be deceiving if you can use it for free? But to be more convincing yourself, you can look up various reviews about Nudekay on the Internet. They are available in huge quantities!

So what’s your decision? If we may suggest, give it a try!