Courtney Ford Measurements, Bio, Age, Weight, and Height

Courtney Ford was born on twenty seventh June 1978, and she or he may be a distinguished yankee thespian. She is most evident for being in tv roles like in dextral as Christine Hill. She has conjointly been acting in True Blood as Portia Bellefleur and in adulthood as Lil. additionally, she performed remarkably in Murder within the initial as Tonia Pyne and Revenge as Kate Taylor. She conjointly found a chance early in True Blood by HBO, wherever she was a re-occurring member of the solid for the fourth season. additionally, she did voice acting in Gears of War enjoying Maria Santiago and in Fallout four as Piper Wright.
Personal Details of Courtney Ford
Place of Birth: CA, USA
Birthday: twenty seventh June 1978
Pet name: Courtney Braden Ford
Real Name: Courtney Braden Ford
Profession: thespian
Horoscope: Cancer
Ethnicity: White
Nationality: yankee
Religion: Christian
Sexuality: Straight
Color of Eyes: Blue
Color of Hair: Blonde
Net Worth: four million USD
Most noted Works: Home Movie: The blue blood Bride, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The victor, Back to like, Doubt, Castle, Code Black, Runner, Fallout 4, Kept Woman, Meet My Valentine, Revenge, Murder within the initial, Missing William, True Blood, Parenthood, Hawaii Five-0, the massive Bang Theory, Sironia, CSI: NY, NTSF:SD: SUV, pass away opera star, the great Doctor, The lamia Diaries, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Human Target, Dexter, Cold Case, Criminal Minds, however I Met Your Mother, Gears of War a pair of, Fling, Alien Raiders, Monk, Ugly Betty, only for Kicks, Denial, Outside, Threat Matrix, Moesha, Profiler, BASEketball, variety 9, South Park, The Critics’ alternative Super Awards, the teenager alternative Awards 2006, Supernatural, etc.
Body Measurements of Courtney Ford
Physique: Slim
Height in Meters: one.68 m
Height in Feet: five linear unit. 6 in.
Weight in Kg: fifty five weight unit
Weight in Pound: 121 lbs
Bra Size: Unknown
Body Measurements: Unknown
Breast Size: Unknown
Waist Size: Unknown
Hips Size: Unknown
Shoe Size (In US): seven.5
Dress Size (In US):4
Family Details of Courtney Ford
Mother’s Name: Unknown
Father’s Name: Unknown
Number of Siblings: Roberto Orci
Children: Leo James Routh
Spouse: Brandon Routh
Education of Courtney Ford
Unknown