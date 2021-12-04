Can We Expect Paramount Plus On The Ps4 And Ps5?

Yes! The Paramount Plus app is currently available on PS4 and can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store, after which you can begin streaming content. However, there is no word on when the PlayStation 5 version will be released.

Does Paramount Plus Have a Name?

CBS All Access was rebranded and relaunched as Paramount Plus. ViacomCBS is well-known in the United States, but its global reach is limited. This new video streaming service aims to change that. In addition to original programming, users can expect to find a wide variety of older shows and movies, as well as news and sports content.

A wide range of companies is involved in the new Paramount Plus, such as CBS and Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, MTV, and Bet. There are more than 20,000 TV shows and movies to choose from, so you’ll have plenty to watch.

Some of the show’s highlights include a reimagined Criminal Minds, Sponge on the Run, The Offer, MTV’s Behind the Music, and a revamped The Game.

The North American release date for Paramount Plus is scheduled for March 4, with an international release date yet to be announced.

If you have a PlayStation 3 or 4, you can use Paramount Plus.

Is It Possible To Get Paramount Plus On Playstation For Free?

For a limited time, you can enjoy a free month of Paramount Plus. You were subscribing before March 31st will grant you one month of access to the streaming app without any restrictions. If you’re interested, find out how to get a free copy of Paramount Plus. Please keep in mind that to subscribe to Paramount Plus, you will be required to provide your credit card information. If you choose a subscription plan when you sign up, you will be automatically charged after your free trial has expired.

On PlayStation, how to get Paramount Plus

The PS4 version of Paramount Plus is currently only available. As a result, we’ll begin by explaining how to download and install this app .

of Paramount Plus is currently only available. As a result, we’ll begin by explaining how to download and install this . Get a Paramount Plus subscription to get started.

subscription to get started. Turn to your PlayStation 4 for the remainder of this process.

for the remainder of this process. Select the search option in the PlayStation Store app.

app. Now open the overview screen for ‘Paramount Plus,’ which you can find by searching for it.

which you can find by searching for it. Please click the left-hand side button to download and install this application.

this application. Launch Paramount Plus from the Library > Apps menu .

. To use the app, simply log in as directed by the on-screen prompts. And that is the end of the matter!

Is Paramount Plus Compatible With Other Devices?

Besides gaming consoles, Paramount Plus is compatible with a wide range of other devices. These devices are included in this category, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices. Below, you’ll find the complete list with additional details. Android, iPhones, and iPads: smartphones and tablets.

Apple TV , Fire TV , Roku , TiVo , and Android TV are all examples of media streaming devices.

, , , , and Android TV are all examples of media streaming devices. Vizio TVs , LG TVs , Samsung TVs , and more.

, , , and more. Xbox is a brand of consoles .

. Xfinity, Chromecast, and more.

FINAL VERDICT

PlayStation 4 consoles can stream and watch Paramount Plus in 4K. Keep in mind, however, that this setup will only work if you have the proper tools. Only the PlayStation 4 Pro is capable of 4K streaming. So long as you’re using a standard PlayStation 4, you can output video in high definition.

In addition to a fast enough Internet connection, a 4K TV is a must-have as well. For 4K Ultra HD streaming, a 30Mbps Internet connection is recommended.