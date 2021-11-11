“Britain footballer Jesse Lingard cheated his girlfriend”

Britain footballer Jesse Lingard went behind his model girlfriend’s back with a single parent, and it has been asserted.

The Manchester United midfielder welcomed Leonie Borek to his £3million Cheshire chateau only hours after he played in his group’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Ms. Borek says she was stunned to show up to discover Lingard partaking in Domino’s pizza and Disaronno liqueur while sitting with colleague Marcus Rashford, who didn’t drink.

The 32-year-old cases she and Lingard, 25, frolicked multiple times, remembering one meeting for a hot tub after Rashford and another man had left.

The charges will come as a shock to Lingard’s flow sweetheart, American model Jena Frumes, 24

Lingard is currently dating Instagram model Jena Frumes (left and right) – and she flew over from Los Angeles to assist him with commending his 25th birthday celebration recently.

Lingard is claimed to have traded hot messages with Ms. Borek over Whatsapp after a Man United partner showed him a photograph of her on Snapchat.

Ms. Borek told the paper: ‘Jesse’s only a bit of kid in a major house with a glimmer way of life. He has no clue about how to treat ladies, and it’s nauseating how he has acted.

‘He sought after me with just something single at the forefront of his thoughts and wouldn’t stop until he’d got it.

‘Jesse whinged to me about not having had intercourse for quite a while. Its explicit sex is all that is at the forefront of his thoughts.’

The mother-of-one from Sheffield uncovered that Lingard gave her a couple of marked football boots and organized a companion to drop her to the train station the following day.

Lingard has sent her a line of decrepit messages over Whatsapp, including ‘U great at kneads?’ and ‘ain’t had it for a long time.

Ms. Borek guaranteed the star had even implored her to meet him at the group lodging while he was on club obligation, the night before United’s down with Arsenal on December 2.

Lingard informed Mr. Borek an hour before his group’s match with Manchester City (envisioned), requesting that she show up at 8 pm.

Jena, who has 2.6million adherents on her Instagram account, posted an Instagram story along with Lingard during the birthday festivities recently.

After she was rejected, the couple got together seven days later, with Lingard informing her an hour before his group’s match with Manchester City, requesting that she show up at 8 pm.

As Ms. Borek was headed to the star’s home, the couple FaceTimed, during which time Lingard made silly faces and kidded around.

On Sunday, she told The Sun: ‘It was somewhat unusual, not actually what you call a heartfelt first date.’

Lingard is presently dating Instagram model Jena Frumes – and she flew over from Los Angeles to assist him with commending his 25th birthday celebration recently.

One picture was of the pair presented with a birthday cake that highlighted Lingard in real life for United, while one more included Lingard before gold inflatables that spelt his epithet ‘J Linx.’

They met in the United States about a year prior yet have as of late begun dating.

