Brazil-born model Brenda Santos presently lives in London. Linden Staub Talent Agency represents her.

Brenda is a model’s dream at 5’8″ and 28-23-35″ in the waist, hips, and thighs.

Additionally, Brenda serves as a spokesperson for the De Brabandt Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting eco-friendly travel practices.

Joey Essex and Brendan Essex

The actual day that Joey Essex and Brenda Santos first met is unknown.

As of April 2020, Joey was still linked to Lorena; thus, they must have met recently.

In July, the pair traveled to Ibiza together, so, likely, they had already met. There was a similar state of emergency in the United Kingdom until June, when six groups were allowed to gather outside. Brenda and Joey most certainly completed in June 2020, but how they did so remains a mystery.

Brenda Santos Has An Instagram Account You May Follow.

On Sunday, August 2nd, Joey and his new girlfriend made their relationship public on Instagram. At his Chigwell estate, he threw a 30th birthday celebration for himself.

As of Friday, August 1st, Brenda has shared images of herself with the Essex star. Since July 2020, Joey has been commenting on her Instagram posts.

As of this writing, Brenda has more than 33,000 followers on Instagram. You can join Brenda’s Instagram. As their romance blossomed in 2020, Joey and Brenda made their feelings known to the world in May, only to part ways in October. Brenda, a Brazilian beauty, was deeply affected by their brief affair. Joey Essex’s romance with Brazilian beauty Brenda Santos may have ended months ago. Still, the bikini model had nothing but high comments for the reality star — raving over his love-making skills and the size of his intellect.

The 21-year-old beauty was romantically linked to 30-year-old Joey between May and October last year – and the short romance has left a significant mark on the young model.

Brenda believes Joey is harboring secret intelligence – after the TOWIE star established himself a household name thanks to brainless comments he made on reality TV shows, such as stating he can’t tell the time or claiming squares have six sides.

But appearing like a simpleton is just for show, Brenda claims.

During an interview with The Sun, she stated, “Joey is knowledgeable.” It’s part of his job to make people laugh.

His intelligence becomes apparent as one gets to know him and converses with him. He also has a solid commercial understanding. The reason I liked him so much was because of it.

The Only Way Is Essex cast member Joey Essex is worth an estimated £6 million, having built up an empire since making his debut on the celebrity scene in 2011.

Beading and constructing powwow regalia were two of Brenda’s favorite pastimes, as well as attending powwows. Spending time with her family and exploring the woods were two of her favorite pastimes. Brenda was a voracious reader and a die-hard fan of Law & Order: SVU. Brenda’s parents, Joseph Santos Sr., and Marliss Santos, her brother Dale, and her former husband Douglas McCrea, her brothers-in-law, Michael McCrea, Humphrey McCrea, Kevin McCrea, baby Coleman, and her beloved dog Pugsley McCrea/Santos have all passed away.

Daughter Saylah, son Brian (Susan) McCrea, granddaughter Selena, granddaughter Mya, granddaughter Aaliyah McCrea, and great-grandchildren survive her. As well as several nieces and nephews and first cousins, she is also survived by her siblings: Betty Quequesah, Cindy Santos, Linda Altamirano, Dawn Lilley, and Joseph Santos Jr.

On Sunday, August 29th, from 6 pm to 9 pm, Brenda’s viewing will be held at the Lake Funeral Home. At 1:00 pm on August 30th, there will be a prayer meeting at the Saint Ignatius Community Center. Immediately following the funeral ceremony, there will be a Celebration of Life/Feast at the Saint Ignatius Community Center in Saint Ignatius.