Arsene Wenger marriage separated in his fixation on football

Football was famously far more important than life or death for Liverpool manager Bill Shankly – but Arsene Wenger took obsession with the beautiful game to a whole new level.

The newly-departed Arsenal boss would watch footage of matches from around the world after he got back from the training ground and attended Arsenal games at all levels, from academy up.

His all-burning-through obsession with football procured him the moniker ‘Educator’ with the club’s fans however appears to have cost him his union with his long-lasting adoration.

Arsene Wenger split from this spouse, Annie Brosterhous, after telling how his fixation on football was ‘harming’ his everyday life since he continually pondered the next game.

Annie (envisioned, left, in 2006 and, right, with Arsene and their little girl in 2005) got a lawful division from Wenger in a French court in 2015

Wenger split from his better half Annie Brosterhous in 2015 after a five-year marriage. Several have a 20-year-old girl together.

In 2008, he said: ‘Ten years prior, I said to my better half, “Five additional years and that is all,” and I’m still here.

‘It is hard to figure out how to see them; however, there are occupations [which are worse]. You have folks who leave for work on Monday and return on Friday.

‘In my work, I travel; however, the issue isn’t such a lot of the amount of time you go through with your family. It is the quality.

‘That is the place where this work is harming. You don’t generally give them the quality they merit at home since you are thinking about the next game.’

He said at that point: ‘My better half likes watching football; she observes every one of the rounds of Stockpile at home. She is certainly not a devotee, yet she enjoys watching sports. No, she doesn’t have a lot of decisions.

Wenger worked extended periods at Armory’s preparation ground and watched recordings of football matches from around the world in his extra time.

Yet, in 2015 it arose the couple had requested an appointed authority in Paris to endorse the main stages from their division.

Wenger’s obsession with football raises questions of what he will do now his 22-year reign at Arsenal has come to an end.

The only time Wenger has not been at the Arsenal training ground from dawn until late has been when his Arsenal players were away on international duty, and even then, he worked as a pundit on French TV.

As well as a property in the exclusive village of Totteridge north of London, he also has a family home in the beautiful Alsace village of Duttlenheim, where his parents once ran a café