Anthony Jeselnik Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Anthony Jeselnik Net Worth is $3 million. Despite his low profile, the dark comedian has millions of fans worldwide. His writing skills have earned him a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program. His social networking account has more than 1.2 million followers as of December 2021. Currently, he is single and lives in New York City. What is his net worth?

Early Life:

Anthony Jeselnik attended Upper St. Clair High School and Tulane University. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and graduated with a degree in English literature in 2001. He minored in business. After graduating, Jeselnik moved to Los Angeles with his parents. He discovered comedian Greg Dean while working at a bookstore in Santa Monica. They began dating in 2009 and dated for two years.

Career:

As a standup comedian, Anthony Jeselnik began his career at a young age, hosting the first season of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. In 2010, he wrote the first season of the late-night talk show, “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.” In 2010, he starred in his first movie, “Shakespeare,” and became the host of “The Jeselnik Offensive” on Comedy Central.

In his early years, Jeselnik was an active writer and performed on various comedy shows. He was a writer for Jimmy Fallon’s show “The Tonight Show” and hosted several Comedy Central roasts. He is currently working on a Netflix podcast called “Thoughts And Prayers.” During the first season, he made his net worth grow steadily through his writing and hosting duties.

Personal life:

Anthony Jeselnik Net Worth:

