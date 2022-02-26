Anne Marie Duff Net Worth Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Anne-Marie Duff was born in England. She is the youngest child of two Irish immigrants. Her parents came from County Donegal. The family lived in Southall, London, and she attended a local school. While she was there, she was inspired to become a singer, and soon began taking classical singing lessons. Today, she is a successful actress and narrator.

Early Life:

Duff was born on 8 October 1970. She was the younger of two children and was raised by Irish parents. Her father was a civil servant, and her mother was from County Donegal. After graduation, Duff married Scottish actor James McAvoy and their son, Brendan. After her marriage, Duff and McAvoy announced their separation in May 2016. However, their home is still in Southall, London.

Career:

Duff began her acting career at a young age, appearing in several small roles. Her first major role was in a 1997 episode of Trial & Retribution, in which she played Cathy Gillingham. Her next few roles include a role in a drama series called Amongst Women. In 2014, she starred in the biographical film ‘Suffragette,’ about a group of suffragette women in 1912 London. Hilary Duff won the Women Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble in the same category.

Personal Life:

Before her marriage to Brad Pitt, Anne-Marie Duff began earning money through a variety of other projects. She has worked in various musical productions, including the critically acclaimed "Fallen Angel" by Neil Simon. In addition, her upcoming projects include the drama film "On Chesil Beach." The movie stars Billy Howle and Saoirse Ronan. Its themes revolve around marriage and sexual freedom. 'Watership Down' is an animated TV series about rabbits, which is currently in production. A release date has yet to be determined.

Anne-Marie Duff Net Worth:

Aside from her acting career, Anne Marie Duff has a long list of successful relationships. She has three children, and a son. She has been married to James McAvoy for 10 years. Their son was born in January of 2014.