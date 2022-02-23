Anita Manning Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Anita Manning’s net worth is estimated to reach $1.8 million by 2021. Her television and antique dealing businesses are also a major source of income. She is happily married to an unnamed husband, and the couple had two children together – Lala and Luke. Their son is named after their father, and he is the father of Anita’s children.

Early Life:

Anita Manning was born in 1947 and grew up in Glasgow. She and her mother, who had divorced in their teenage years, were separated. She spent most of her childhood with her father. Her father later passed away in Australia. Her mother took her to auctions, and she grew to love antiques. By age twenty-seven, she became the first female auctioneer in Scotland.

Anita Manning’s wealth comes from her two main economic activities. She has a substantial income from her work as a television personality. In addition to her TV career, she has a large collection of valuable items, including antique furniture. Her net worth is approximately $ 2 million. However, this information is based on her career, and it does not include her husband. Anita Manning is not known to be married.

Career:

Anita Manning is an American actress and businesswoman. She has an estimated net worth of $1.8 million. Her career started when she bought her first antique bed at an auction house in Edinburgh, Scotland. This opportunity allowed her to gain knowledge about antiques, and in the 1980s, she founded her own auction company, Great Western Actions. She makes about $45,000 per year, and will have a net worth of $1.8 million by 2021.

As Scotland’s first female auctioneer, Anita Manning’s wealth has risen from a small salary. She has a husband and two children. Her income comes from the auction business. Her net worth is estimated at $1-5 million. Anita Manning’s early life is filled with many achievements. She is the first woman to run a major independent auction house in the United Kingdom.

Personal Life:

In the past, Anita Manning has focused on her business as an antique expert. She has appeared on several BBC television programs, including Bargain Hunt and Flog It!. Her success in the auction business has led to huge profits, and she has a personal life that is far from ordinary. She lives in Melbourne, Australia, and is active on social media. Anita is a mother of three and has two daughters.

Anita Manning earned her money through her career as an antique auctioneer. She began her professional life when she was a teenager. She studied physical education and specialized in dance. Her first job was as a dance teacher, and she later became an antique auctioneer. Anita Manning’s career in the auction industry began at age 25 when she bought a bed from an Irish dealer.

Anita Manning’s net worth is estimated at $2 million. She has a son and a daughter. She was a dance teacher before becoming an auctioneer. During the 1970s, she became interested in antiques. She started hosting shows on the BBC and specializes in auctioneering. Her career is rich and her children are also wealthy. In addition to her wealth, Anita is an entrepreneur who has a successful online business.

Anita Manning Net Worth:

The Anita Manning net worth is estimated at $80 million. Anita is a Glasgow-based television personality and a Scottish antique expert. Her net worth is reported to be in the millions. She is a mother of two, who owns Great Western Auctions. She was born in 1947. The artist has a passion for collecting antiquities and antiques.

Anita Manning’s net worth is estimated at $17 million. She is married to Luke “Luke” Meaning, a businessman. The two of them have two children. They are also listed as insiders in several companies, and their net worth is around $326 million. As a dancer, Anita is a trained ballet dancer and has been married to Luke for many years.