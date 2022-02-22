Angelica Hale Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Angelica Hale has earned millions of dollars through her career in music. She began taking singing lessons at a young age and has been performing ever since. She has worked with music coach Tricia Grey and has been featured on several recording albums. She has received over 2 million subscribers to her domain channel and has appeared in many charitable events. Her net worth is estimated to be around $200 thousand dollars by 2022.

Early Life:

In her childhood, Hale began taking singing lessons. She was five years old when she started singing. At the age of six, Hale performed in front of a crowd of 7,000 people. She later went on to perform at NFL games, and at a National Hockey League game. In 2017, she performed the Star-Spangled Banner and O Canada at the NFL’s Celebrity Fight Night. In 2018 she made her acting debut in the movie ‘American Reject’. In the same year, she also contributed her voice to the animated series ‘Maya Unstoppable’.

Career:

Despite her relatively young age, Hale has achieved success in her career. At just four years of age, Hale was in the hospital. Her mother volunteered to donate her kidney and after her performance on America’s Got Talent, she became a member of the National Kidney Foundation. She has also appeared in many musical productions. In 2016, Hale made history as the youngest runner-up on the television show.

Personal Life:

Angelica Hale was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her parents, Eva Bolando, and James Hale raised her at home. The family lives in Atlanta. The family has four children. The girl is an American-Filipino-American YouTuber with 1.1 million followers. Her Instagram account has almost a million followers. Currently, she has a boyfriend and two kids.

Angelica Hale Net Worth:

