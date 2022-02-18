Andrew Schulz Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

The comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz has a net worth of $3 million. Born in New York City, he currently lives in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for his work on the comedy podcast The Brilliant Idiots. In addition, he has appeared on several shows including Guy Code and Charlamagne: Unchained! He has also starred in several films and television series, including the 2015 film Benders.

Early Life:

Born on October 30, 1987, Andrew Schulz is a standup comedian. He is 31 years old and stands 166 centimeters tall. The star has earned his net worth through a successful comedy career. As of January 20, 2022, his net worth is estimated to be $4 million. Most of his income comes from ad revenue from his YouTube channel. His recent films, TV shows, and live comedy performances have all added to his net worth. He is a highly disciplined person with a commendable personality.

Among the many things that Andrew Schulz has accomplished, he is a talented stand-up comedian. His career started as a teenager, where he began honing his skills. Despite his young age, he has already achieved fame as a comedian and is now in a relationship with actress Emma Kathryn Turner. His personal life is a little tangled, but he is very much in love with her.

Career:

His career began when he performed impressions. The renowned comic was first introduced in the movie Guy Code in 2011. In 2012, he won the directors guild of Canada award for his role in the comedy movie My Awkward Sexual Adventure. Since then, he has won several awards and titles in the comedy industry. While he has maintained a low profile, his net worth has risen to a staggering $5 million.

In addition to a successful acting career, Andrew Schulz has also appeared in several films, including The Greatest Moments and ‘The Crafted Man’. His Netflix special, Schulz Saves America, is set to premiere on December 17th. In addition, the comedian has been a co-host on two podcasts with Charlamagne. He is the co-host of ‘The Brilliant Idiots’ with the late television host.

Personal Life:

The standup comedy comedian and podcaster has a net worth of $4 million. He has a YouTube channel and has contributed to several popular TV shows and podcasts. His career has also included several appearances on film and in person. The standup comedian is known for his discipline and commendable personality. As of today, he is 38 years old and weighs 87 kg. You can follow his career and keep yourself updated with his net worth by visiting his website.

Andrew Schulz Net Worth:

The comedian is a well-known household name. He has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He is married to Emma Turner. The two are parents of two children. In addition to his growing popularity, he has a growing family and social media presence. He is also a noted YouTuber and Twitter user. You can learn about Andrew Schulz’s net worth and other things about him through his Wikipedia page.

The comedian Andrew Schulz’s net worth is $4 million. He is an American citizen and holds an American nationality. His ancestry is mixed, although his father is of Dutch and his mother is of Irish descent. His parents are divorced and his mother and brother are still separated. The comedian’s net worth is the result of his multiple sources of income, including comedy and other work. The amount he earns per day is unknown, but his income is increasing, and he has become one of the highest-paid celebrities ever.

The comedian’s income comes mostly from ads on YouTube. He has appeared in many television shows, including Guy Code and Jobs That Don’t Suck. His net worth also includes the amount he earns from his podcasts and live comedy gigs. However, it is important to note that he has not been able to earn his fortune from his comedy work.