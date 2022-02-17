Andrea McLean Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life:

Andrea McLean has an estimated net worth of $8 million. She has a long list of successful roles in both her film and television career, which has reaped her good earnings. Her salary is currently unknown, but her net worth is predicted to hit $8 million by the year 2020. She is a popular actress and TV personality. She has a height of 1.7 meters (5 feet 7 inches), and weighs 57 kilograms (126 pounds).

Early life:

Andrea McLean was born in Glasgow on October 5, 1969, and grew up in Trinidad and Tobago. She began her career on the BBC as a weather presenter and went on to co-host GMTV Today with Eamonn Holmes and Ben Shephard. She also co-hosted LK Today in the absence of Lorraine Kelly, and she also guest-paned on Loose Women. In November 2008, she announced her departure from GMTV and her replacement was Kirsty McCabe. She lasted until 31 December 2008 and hasn’t aired any other shows since.

After working at various media outlets, Andrea McLean started her career as a freelance travel writer. In 1995, she joined Central Press Features and was promoted to Production Editor. She became the permanent host of Loose Women in 2008. On December 31, 2008, she presented a special tribute to her career on GMTV. In June 2018, she launched her own website with her husband Nick Feeney. She also published a best-selling book titled “Confessions of a Menopausal Woman” in June 2018. In June 2019, she and Feeney celebrated the one-year anniversary of the website. This celebration was covered by Hello! Magazine.

Career:

Andrea began her career as a travel writer and hosted shows, including The Naked Truth Honest For Andrea has worked as a writer for The Weather Channel and has worked in Talk Radio as a weather reporter. Andrea joined BBC Radio 2’s daily talk show, Espresso, in 1997. As of 2018, she has a net worth of $4.5 million. In addition, she has not received any awards.

Personal Life:

Andrea McLean is married to Steve Toms, a businessman. They met on a blind date in 2001. The two were engaged in 2005 and separated in 2012, although they still remain friends. After the divorce, Andrea McLean has a daughter. The couple has been together for about two years. They are trying to start a family. Their daughter was born in July 2010. The pair are trying to conceive a son, though they have already had two daughters.

Despite her popularity as a television personality, Andrea McLean’s income comes from her TV show and her acting career. She has a net worth of $20,000, according to numerous online sources. She also has a primary source of income of $20,000 a month. After she was eliminated from the show, she hosted Dancing on Ice Extra. Currently, she is single. She has two children.

Andrea McLean’s parents are Scottish. She was born in Trinidad and Tobago. She later moved to Scotland. Her family originally lives in Chester. Andrea is of Jewish heritage but does not practice the religion. Andrea has a BA in Modern Studies from Coventry University and a postgraduate certificate in Periodical Journalism. She is now a well-known TV personality in the United Kingdom.

Andrea Mclean Net Worth:

Andrea McLean’s Net Worth is a relatively high number. She is married to businessman Nick Feeney. The couple met on a blind date set up by “Loose Women” make-up artist Donna May Clitheroe. In November 2017, the couple got married and announced their wedding. It was the first time she made an announcement about her wealth on Loose Women.

Although she was born in Scotland, McLean spent the majority of her childhood in Trinidad and Tobago. She married Our House presenter Steve Toms in 2006, and they had a daughter together, Amy Jane Toms, in 2007. In the year 2000, she was living with her parents. She remarried in June 2012 and her net worth is approximately $2 million. This Girl on Fire is her first novel.