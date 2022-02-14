Amir Blumenfeld Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Personal Life And More

Amir Blumenfeld is a famous Israeli comedian, writer, and actor who is well known for his comedic skills. He is most popular for his role in MTV’s comedy show, “Pranked”. He also writes for ESPN and has appeared in a number of other shows. His net worth is estimated to be about $700 thousand. Read on to know more about him.

Early Life:

Amir Blumenfeld was born in Israel and was raised in California. His family moved to the US when he was two years old and settled in California. He is fluent in both English and Hebrew and has a massive fan following on social media. Currently, he is working as a television host for MTV and is a co-host of the college-based comedy show CollegeHumor.

Career:

Among his numerous projects, Blumenfeld has been a part of the University of California’s CollegeHumor and is currently a writer. He has written for ESPN The Magazine and has written sketch comedy for the website CollegeHumor. He also writes for ESPN The Magazine. A very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas was his first film as a producer. He has a large fan base and is an Israeli citizen.

Personal Life:

Amir blumenfeld Net Worth:

Blumenfeld's childhood home was in Afula, Israel. He moved to the US when he was two years old and Amir Blumenfeld was born to an Israeli father and an American mother He has two siblings and holds dual nationality