Amber Riley Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

American actress, singer, songwriter, and media personality Amber Riley has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for her role as Mercedes Jones on the Fox television comedy series Glee. She has also won the 17th season of Dancing with the Stars. She has performed on several live shows and has appeared in numerous films. She also runs an online boutique and has been married to American actor Kevin for two years.

Early life:

Born in Los Angeles County, California, Amber Riley has an impressive net worth of $13 million. She has two older sisters. At the age of 17, she tried out for American Idol but was passed over. She finished her high school at La Mirada High School in 2004, where she has voted the best singer. As of 2016, Riley has been listed as one of the most popular singers in the world.

In 2008, she landed the lead role of Mercedes Jones in the television show “Glee”. She won the show as the first African-American woman and was nominated for two Emmy Awards. She is also an entrepreneur. She runs an online clothing store, called Rileyland Fashions. She models many of her clothes for the company. In addition to acting and modeling, Riley enjoys various other interests.

Career:

In 2009, Riley made her television debut in the sitcom ‘Glee’. She later became the lead singer in ‘Sweet Transvestite’, a movie that received numerous awards. The film won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She also created her own music by the name ‘color-blind’. In 2014, Riley starred in a musical titled ‘My One Xmas Wish’.

Besides acting, Riley is a singer and author. She gained international fame through her role as Mercedes Jones in ‘Glee’. Since then, she has gained worldwide popularity with her acting in several movies, TV series, and theatre shows. Her charitable activities include regular donations of money to charity. Aside from acting, she also has a social media account on Twitter, where she shares photos of herself with fans.

‘Glee’ is a hit musical drama that ran for three seasons on FOX. Its cast included talented aspiring entertainers and Amber Riley was among them. She has since moved on to a dual career as a singer and actor, becoming a member of Leading Ladies. ‘Glee’ also helped her earn a net worth of $2 million. However, despite being a celebrity, her net worth is still relatively small.

Personal Life:

Apart from her singing and acting career, Amber Riley has also authored several best-selling books. Her royalties from her music career add up to around $200,000 a year. The talented actress is well-known for her generosity and has been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in Glee. Despite her success, she is an open book and a kindhearted person.

As a teenager, Riley was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Award. She is also known for her charitable work and is the subject of a documentary on her life and career. In addition to her acting and singing, Riley has also been a singer and author. She grew up in Los Angeles and attended La Mirada High School. At seventeen, Riley auditioned for American Idol for her first role in the show.

Net Worth:

As a teenager, Riley had dreams of becoming an actress. She performed in television shows and was rejected for a role on American Idol’s second season. Despite her failure, she did not give up. Her dream career is in music. As of the time of writing, she is working on a solo studio album and has received multiple accolades for her work. As of today, her net worth is estimated to be $3 million.