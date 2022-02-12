Amara La Negra Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Amara La Negra is a famous dancer who was born in Allapattah, Miami and grew up in a single-parent home. Her mother noticed her talent at an early age, and she enrolled in modeling, acting, and dancing classes. At age five, she appeared on the popular Spanish entertainment show, Sabado Gigante. Her net worth is estimated at $1.5 million as of 2019.

Early Life:

Amara started releasing music in 2013 and performed in several Latin music festivals. She made her breakthrough after joining the cast of the reality show, Love and Hip Hop Miami. The show’s storyline and her sexy looks won over critics.

Amara La Negra’s net worth is estimated to be between $3 million and $5 million. She reportedly made most of her money with Yeezy sneakers. Her Yeezy earnings ranked her among the richest celebrities in the world. However, she did not earn her fortune through the show, but by focusing on her art, music, and social media. Despite being a highly successful artist, she is also a very humble person.

Career:

Amara La Negra began her career as an actress and singer in Miami. At first, she enrolled in a mortuary science course but eventually switched to Business Administration. Later, she dropped out of her course and pursued her career in music. Her mother, who is of Jamaican descent, also suffered discrimination as a child. Her birthdate is October 4, 1990, making her 31 years old as of today. She is 1.73 meters tall and weighs 68 kg.

The young entertainer’s parents raised her with only one income. Their father supported them through their small income and was an avid singer. Her mother also worked five jobs to support her. The young star inherited her talent from her mother and was able to pay for her education. Having a talented family was a great benefit to her. However, she had to work hard to make a name for herself in the entertainment world.

Personal Life:

Amara’s career in the entertainment industry started at a young age. She joined an all-girl group called Amara, which means black girl in Spanish. The song “Ayy” was a hit in the Latin market, and she has since been a rising star. At an early age, Amara was introduced to the entertainment world and was a part of the all-girl group.

Amara La Negra then signed a multimillion-dollar record deal with Fastlife Entertainment Worldwide and signed a multi-album deal with BMG. She is currently signed to the United Talent Agency. She has her own clothing line and is the face of the brand, Amara La Negra.

Amara La Negra’s early life was not filled with fame and fortune. She had limited exposure in her native Dominican Republic, but she was eventually signed to a music production company by Shay Johnson. Her mother raised her daughter on her own, working multiple jobs and taking care of her sister, Amara is not married but has a close relationship with EmJay. She is a straight woman and is extremely busy with her career and has not been married in her life.

Amara La Negra Net Worth:

Amara La Negra has a net worth of $2 million. She was born in Miami, Florida, and is an American citizen. She was raised by her mother, who worked five jobs to support her. Her net worth has grown in recent years and she is now a rising star in the entertainment industry. Aside from acting, Amara is also a popular dancer. Amara has won numerous awards and has earned more than $1 million.

Amara La Negra has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Her net worth is not revealed, but her music career has earned her a considerable amount of money. Her mother influenced her to utilize her youth wisely and is known to have appeared in the hit reality show, “Love and Hip Hop: Miami”. It was in the program that she met her long-term boyfriend, Emjay Johnson.