Alice Braga Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Actress Alice Braga's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. The Brazilian-born beauty has appeared in several popular movies and television series. Her parents are also actors, and she spent most of her childhood on film sets.

Early life:

Alice Braga has been active in the entertainment industry for many years. Her net worth is estimated at over $2.5 million by the year 2021. Considering her acting conviction and innate beauty, it is no surprise that her net worth is growing each year.

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Alice Braga is a popular television personality. Her parents were both celebrated actresses. She started her professional on-camera career when she was eight years old. Her current work includes the American superhero film, The Suicide Squad.

Alice Braga Facts and About

Full Name: Alice Braga Moraes Stage Name: Alice Braga Born: 15 April 1983 (age 38 years old) Place of Birth: São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil Nationality: Brazilian Parents: Ana Braga, Ninho Moraes Height: 1.63 m Siblings: Rita Moraes Boyfriend • Husband: Diego Luna Occupation: Actress • Tv Personality Net Worth: $2 million

Career:

Since she began her professional acting career in 1998 with the short film Trampolim, Braga has worked in several movies. She's upcoming in the James Gunn-directed Suicide Squad alongside Jared Leto and Margo Robbie. She also appeared in Neymar Jr's Life Outside the Fields. Alice Braga net worth is estimated at $2 million by 2021

As an actress, her net worth is relatively modest. She has worked in several films, including The New Mutants and Queen of the South. As a Brazilian, she speaks Portuguese and Spanish. She has won numerous awards for her work and her career.

Personal Life:

Braga lives in two different cities. She resides in Los Angeles and Sao Paulo. She has been romantically linked to Mexican actor Diego Luna since 2005.

Alice Braga has also earned millions of dollars by playing leading roles in blockbuster movies. Her net worth is estimated to be about $2 million by 2020. Her latest projects include Queen of the South and the Netflix original Samantha.

Braga has amassed a fortune in film. She's starred in films like I Am Legend, which grossed $585 million worldwide. Her other notable roles include "The Immigrant," which starred Ray Liotta.

Alice Braga Net Worth:

The Brazilian-born actress's net worth is estimated at $2 million. She is best known for her role in the 2002 drama film "City of God." Besides, she has appeared in numerous television shows, including in Brazil's most popular soap operas, which have earned her a loyal following.

Braga's net worth is estimated at $2.5 million. Her height is 5 ft 4 inches and her body measurements are 35-24-34 inches. Her shoe size is 7.5-inch. She has 31k on Instagram and 6.1k followers on Twitter.