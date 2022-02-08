Alfred Enoch Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Alfred Enoch’s net worth is about $3 million, according to Forbes. The actor has been appearing on television shows since the age of thirteen. His most popular role was as the attorney Wes Gibbins in the hit television series How to Get Away With Murder His net worth is estimated at $3 million. While he is currently single, his ex-girlfriend was his co-star Aja Naomi King.

Early Life:

Alfred Enoch was born on 2 December 1988. His parents are Etheline Margareth Lewis and William Russell Enoch. Alfred Enoch’s father, William Russell Enoch, is an English actor who played Ian Chesterton in the television show Doctor Who. Alfred Enoch’s mother, on the other hand, is a Barbadian-British physician Neither of his parents is married. His boyfriend, however, has a child.

Despite his young age and success in the entertainment industry, Alfred Enoch chose to remain focused on his education. He worked in the theatre, appearing in plays such as “Happy New Year” and “King Lear.” His popularity eventually led him back to the front of the camera, appearing in television shows such as “How to Get Away With Murder.” His recent success has resulted in massive net worth.

Career:

Personal Life:

Aside from his movies and TV shows, Alfred Enoch’s career has been busy. He has been working on How to Get Away With Murder for three years. The actress is the star of two hit TV shows, One of which is How to Get Away with Murder. It was the role of Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter movies that earned him his net worth. As of December 2016, the actor is thirty-three years old. He is known for playing the role of Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films and as Wes Gibbins on the ABC legal drama How to Go With Murder.

Alfred Enoch Net Worth:

Aside from his career, Alfred Enoch has a successful personal life. His parents have raised him well, and he was part of the school’s rowing team. His name, Alfie, means “Alfie,” and his mother’s full name is Margareth Lewis. He was born in London in 1988. His parents are of British and Brazilian descent. According to Forbes, he is a member of the English and Brazilian parliaments.