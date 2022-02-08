Alex McCord Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

American actress, model, and television personality Alex McCord is one of the most famous stars in the United States. She rose to fame as the star of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ on the Bravo network. The former graphic designer has since moved into the entertainment industry with her husband Simon Van Kempen. Prior to becoming an actress, she worked as a graphic designer for nine years. She is currently the co-owner of a home furnishing company with her husband.

Early life:

McCord was born in Washington, D.C., and was raised in Texas, Kansas, and the US Virgin Islands. She later attended Northwestern University and married Simon Van Kempen. The couple has two sons. She is in great health and maintains a private residence in Brooklyn, New York. In addition to her acting career, she has also written several books. Her latest one is titled The Best Advice For Young Parents, and it’s a must-read for any aspiring parent.

Before joining “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Alex McCord was a graphic designer. She was a member of the show for nine years. During this time, she also worked in visual merchandising for some of the biggest brands in the world. While working in the show, she also grew her design career. After she became a mother, she worked at Victoria’s Secret, where she now works as a graphic designer.

Career:

While her career as an actress is far from over, her work in the entertainment industry has earned her a huge following. She is an award-winning actor and television personality who has appeared in many movies and reality shows. Her latest work, Kate & Leopold, has earned her an Emmy nomination. She has also starred in a few short films and animated TV series, including ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.

Before becoming an actress, Alex McCord began her career as a graphic designer. She has worked in the industry for nine years, and her efforts have led to her net worth today. She has also published several books, including Little Kids, Big City. Moreover, she has appeared in many TV shows. Her biography and early life are a must-read. If you’re wondering about Alex McCord’s net worth, start reading here.

Personal life:

Born in 1973, Alex McCord is a well-known television personality. She has appeared in several shows, including Cyberchase, One Life to Live, and The Real Housewives of New York. After a long stint on the show, she focused on her graphic design career. After giving birth to her children, she accepted a full-time job at the Victoria’s Secret headquarters.

Alex McCord is an American actress and a psychologist. She first gained fame as a member of ‘Real Housewives of New York in 1968. She started her own home furnishing business with her husband, Simon Van Kempen, in 2000. She and her husband have two children, a son, and a daughter. She has been married to her husband for over a decade, and they have two children together.

Alex McCord Net Worth:

The author of the book ‘The Real Housewives of New York’, Alex McCord is a reality star with a net worth of over $2 million dollars. She is five feet nine inches tall and weighs around 59 kilograms. Her body measurements are unknown, but her weight is estimated to be around sixty kilograms. She wears a size 6 dress. The book doesn’t mention her height.

The real housewives have a huge fan base and Alex McCord has an impressive net worth. She has a healthy and active social life. In season three, she comes out of her shell and shows her true self to her fans. She has no children but has a large net worth. In her ‘Real Housewives’ series, Alex is a proud mom.