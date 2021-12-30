Afolake Adeniji: Who is She?

A Nigerian scam investigator was sentenced to 30 months in prison after convincing a 13-year-old girl to come to the UK and serve as her servant for more than ten years.

Afolake Adeniji offered Made this known Prosper “a better life” in her London house.

Her talents were used when she was in the United States, and she was forced to perform housework every day.

The 50-year-old man was convicted of enslavement but not of felony assault on a spouse. The BBC reports that a Nigerian fraud detective has been condemned to two and a half years in jail for convincing a young girl to come to the UK to be her servant for more than ten years.

While working in the Plaistow Job Centre’s fraud section in 2003, she urged Iyabo Brilliant, then 13, to travel to London from Africa to attend school in the United Kingdom for the following year.

East Londoner Adeniji had promised the adolescent that he would provide a better quality of life and free education if he moved to the area.

Miss Prosper was compelled to care for Adeniji’s children at 5:30 a.m. every day, despite her desire to avoid it.

Irshad Sheikh, the prosecution, told Southwark Crown Court that she was ‘subservient’ to the defendant & her family. Her self-assurance had dwindled to nothing.

She had been a domestic servant all her life.

Iyabo was sad, melancholy, and having suicidal thoughts and terrible ideas, according to him.

Miss Prosper, now 27, claims that Adeniji’s verbal bullying has left her with post-traumatic stress disorder (post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD).

She finally had the guts to tell a buddy how she had been treated after being afraid to do so for a long time. As a result, Adeniji was taken into custody in October of that year. Prosecutors found her guilty of profiting off Miss Prosper’s post-traumatic stress illness because she helped arrange or facilitate her journey to the United Kingdom. However, she was acquitted of causing severe bodily damage.

Judge Stephen Robbins sentenced Adjani to 2 years in jail. He retorted a young lady was forced to live in domestic slavery for years.

‘You exploited her for your ends.” She was yours.

The court heard that Adeniji, who was on free since his conviction last month, would now be placed on suicide watch in jail. Mr. Sheikh claimed he was brought to the UK “with the promise of the educated and a better life” in mind at her sentencing.

He said she is made to clean, care for the defendant’s children, and live as a house girl.

An unknown location in Beckton and a property in Eglington Road, Chelmsford, were given to Ms. Prosper to work for eight hours each day.

As a condition of her release, the court ordered her to share the small room with Adeniji’s children and get the children ready for school at 7:30 am every morning.

Her day was far from over, though, since she still had a long list of duties to do at home. Around 10:30 p.m., she had to scoop them up and cook supper for the family.

However, it was a failure. Because she wanted to demonstrate to the court that her slave was part of the “loving family,” Adeniji made an effort to do so.

She informed me that she was raised in a “really loving family,” and I believe her. She makes everything up.

‘I didn’t require her assistance in the least.’ Before she arrived, everything had been prepared.

I just helped Iyabo. Miss Prosper was initially introduced to her by her elder brother, who worked for her parents.

However, Adeniji said that Sheikh was “Like a Son for My Parents,” which implied that Sheikh was not “Houseboy.”

Although she was sacked from her employment center’s fraud & error prevention department, she is still employed.

He worked at Adeniji’s house, and that’s how she met Iyabo. She told jurors the story during her deposition.

Mr. Sheikh’s assertion that Adeniji, too, was a “houseboy” troubled Adeniji. His parents treated him like “a son,” not an employee.

According to the lady, he was a member of her extended family.

Before she was convicted, Adeniji had been let go from her job at a job center.