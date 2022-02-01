Adore Delano Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

The net worth of Adore Delano is estimated to be $300 thousand dollars. The singer and songwriter was born on 29 September 1989. She was first introduced to the world when she auditioned for the seventh season of American Idol. Since then, she has gained a lot of popularity as a reality star. In 2014, she released a song titled “Superstar”.

The singer was born on 29 September 1989 in Southern California. She competed on the seventh season of American Idol in 2008 and won several awards. She later released her first music album, “Till Death Do Us Part.” It went on to chart at number three on the US EDM albums chart. While she is known for her music, she has also gained fame as a drag queen.

Early Life:

Her career as a singer started when she competed in the seventh season of American Idol. She was noted for her colourful demeanour and her sassy rapport with the judges. One of her memorable moments on the show was when she commented to Simon Cowell in a hilarious way.

After winning the competition, she became a YouTube sensation. She has performed as many as 30 different characters, including a drag queen named Adore Delano.

Career:

After a successful career as a singer, actress and model, Adore Delano reveals the secret of her success. She was twelve years old when she came out as a gay man and now enjoys a relationship with Corey Lay. She is bisexual, so she prefers to use he/him rather than she/her pronouns. Her upbeat nature and honest nature have made her very popular on social media.

Adore Delano’s net worth is a result of her popularity as an artist. Her age, weight, and height have all been updated, and her estimated net worth is set to increase further in the future. Listed below are a few facts about Adore Delano’s life, including her height, career, and personal information. It is important to note that her age and weight are only estimates.

Personal Life:

The singer was born on 29 September 1989. Her mother is a divorced woman and she has two older brothers. She has a sister named Diamonique and two elder brothers. She holds dual citizenships – American and Mexican. She is of mixed ethnicity. You can find her net worth on her website or her social media pages. There are many other details about Adore Delano’s life.

According to her net worth, Adore Delano has a penthouse in California. She has been criticised by other drag queens due to her public identity. Nevertheless, she has been openly gay since she was twelve years old. She is known for her positive energy and love for her friends. There are no details about her education, but she has a penthouse in California.

Weight, Height And Facts:

Adore Delano was born in Azusa, California.

She attended Sierra High School and is currently touring Australia.

She has never revealed any information about her childhood.

She is 32 years old, and weighs 75 kg. The singer has also gotten some recognition as a drag artist. So, what is her net worth? Aside from her acting career, she has a huge amount of networth and a long list of fans.

Adore Delano Net Worth:

Apart from singing, she is a drag queen and singer. Her net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand by 2022. She has released three albums and has also been a part of several drag races. Clearly, her net worth will only increase in time. However, she’s earned her success through hard work and has overcome many challenges. Fortunately, Adore Delano has a bright future and is already an accomplished entertainer.

As a singer and songwriter, Adore Delano’s net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. She has appeared on several TV shows and drag races, and her net worth is expected to continue to grow as she continues to work hard to become a successful drag queen. If you’re wondering how much Adore is worth, you’re in luck. With a networth of $300 thousand, she’s already making headlines.