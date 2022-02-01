Adelaine Morin Net Worth, Early Life, Career, And Personal Life

Adelaine Morin was born on May 8, 1997, in Toronto, Canada. Her parents are Randy and Bernadette Morin. She has two siblings, a sister named Celeste and a brother named Brayden. She is very passionate about fashion and enjoys horseback riding. Her educational background is not revealed. She was a member of the theatre group at her school and was already familiar with make-up and other beauty products.

Adelaine Morin is open about her love life. She is currently dating her boyfriend, Matt Berry. The two have been dating since June 2014 and have been sharing images on social media. They are committed to each other, and their relationship is four years strong. Although her net worth is not yet known, her two YouTube channels have over 2.6 million subscribers. She is also open about her personal life. In July 2018, she got engaged to Matt Berry, making their relationship official.

Adelaine Morin is a Canadian vlogger who has two million subscribers. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 54 kilograms. She has black hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are thirty-two-three and 34-inch. She has a lean figure and is very petite. She also has a small net worth and a large Instagram following. Her YouTube channel has over a million subscribers.

