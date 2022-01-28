Adam Saleh Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Personal Life And More.

Adam Saleh was born on the 8th of July 1993 in Brooklyn, New York. He studied criminology and law in college. His parents are Mohsin Saleh and Judy. In 2011, he began making videos on YouTube. At first, he only uploaded videos from his cell phone, but in 2012, he bought a camera and began uploading high-quality videos. In addition to his YouTube channel, he has a wife and two children.

Born in New York City, Adam Saleh has amassed a $3 million net worth. He earns his money from YouTube advertisements and individual appearances on TV and radio shows. He also has a clothing line, Adoomy Gang, and has appeared on The Ellen Show. His popularity on YouTube has helped him build a large following around the world. His estimated net wealth is expected to reach $3 million by 2022.

Educational Background:

As an early child, Adam Saleh attended Central Park East High School and Manhattan Centre for Science and Maths. Later, he was expelled from his high school and transferred to Al-Madinah School. From there, he went on to the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He had dreams of being a lawyer, but then changed his career and became a full-time YouTuber. His parents are housewives and he has three siblings.

Early Career:

Since the start of his career, he has posted over 300 videos and has performed on the world stage. His rap song in Dubai has received global attention. His videos have also made him famous. He lives with his parents in America and has multiple vehicles and multiple sources of income. While this isn’t his primary source of income, he is living the high-class life he has dreamed of since he was a child.

Family Background:

Social Media Presence:

While attending Central Park East High School, Saleh dreamed of becoming a lawyer. He studied criminal justice at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. In 2012, he began making YouTube videos with his college friends. He created a channel called TrueStoryASA with the help of his friend Abdullah Ghuman. He also collaborated with the singer 3MH. His first YouTube channel was titled ‘TrueStoryASA’ and was named after his name.

Adam Saleh began posting videos on YouTube in 2012. His videos often featured his high school friends and family. Although his main career goal was to be a lawyer, he diverged from it when he became popular. He also made his television debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he won 13-0. At 16, he was expelled from his first boxing match. The following year, he became a full-time YouTuber, and he has over four million YouTube subscribers.

Saleh was first known for his singing career. He performed on The Ellen Show in 2013, which brought him national fame. He subsequently became part of the collaborative channel 3MH. He acted in American Sharia in 2015 and made his film debut in Jihad in America Sharia. He also released his debut album Chapter II in 2017. He recently accepted the challenge to fight KSI in a boxing match.

Salary Earning And Net Worth:

The earnings of Saleh’s YouTube and social media accounts are unspecified. However, he has built a substantial music career. His single Tears was the highest downloaded song on release. His album Chapter II was released in September 2017, and included many of his songs. His success has earned him a net worth of USD 3.5 million. Besides his YouTube channel, Adam is the founder of Winfinity Ent. He has a total of $3.5 million.

YouTube Adam’s Side Business:

