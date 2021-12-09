‘Big Brother star Imogen Thomas was the catalyst for Adam Horsley’s rise to prominence, as he began dating her after meeting her at a party. Rumors about the couple’s breakup were fueled by an Instagram post made by the reality star herself. As soon as the mysterious Instagram post appeared, Adam Horsley and his long-term girlfriend broke up.

After six years of dating, Adam Horsley & Imogen Thomas, with and with who he has been in a relationship since December 2011, decided to call it quits. They have two daughters, Ariana (born February 2013) and Siera (born February 2013), taken to the couple that month.

When Adam and Imogen decided to have another child, they found it challenging to keep up with the excitement. It became public knowledge when Adam’s ex-girlfriend admitted that she and he were having relationship problems. In an interview with MailOnline in February 2017, she remarked that

Adam Horseley’s Net Worth Is How Much?

While working as a city merchant, Adam has not provided any details about his financial situation. In the past, the businessman has kept quiet about his finances and the company he works for. Imogen, on the other hand, has a net worth in the neighborhood of $5 million. The former model has accumulated a significant fortune through her work in television.

Adam Horsley’s Biographical Sketch

It is Adam Horsley’s birthday on September 25th, an Australian national. Because there is no information on his birth date, it is impossible to determine his actual age. According to the wiki, Adam is taller than Imogen, who is 1.70 m (5′ 6′′) tall. As far as I know, there is no information regarding Adam’s family or education.

Adam Horsley And Imogen Thomas Are Dating

She and Adam Horsley are in a long-term relationship. As a result of a few bumps in the road over the years, the two have managed to build a strong relationship.

The couple now has two lovely children, and their family is nothing short of inspirational. Even though they haven’t said anything yet, we can’t wait to see them say their vows.

To care for their children and keep their careers, they may not be ready to be married just yet.

Put An End To This Six-Year Relationship

In December 2011, Adam Horsley and Imogen Thomas broke up after six years of dating. Ariana (born in February 2013) and Siera (born in September 2013) were the couple’s two daughters (born November 2015)

It was difficult for Adam and Imogen to maintain their excitement level when they added to their family. It came to light when Adam’s ex-girlfriend acknowledged that they were struggling to keep their relationship. In a February 2017 interview with MailOnline, she claimed, ”

We are working on things. We are planning to have more date evenings. All you talk about is the kids in the end. We think if you work at it, you will get better. On April 25, 2018, she posted a cryptic Instagram statement that hinted at the breakup of her relationship with Adam. In the wake of her Instagram post, leading publications reported that they had broken up. Adam and Imogen, on the other hand, have remained silent on the subject. There has been no formal announcement from either of the couples regarding their breakup. So why did they break up? The public is eager to find out the genuine cause for their separation.