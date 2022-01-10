Simone Bent, an American actress, was born in the United States. Her parents are Troy and Dee L. Bent. She has two younger brothers and a sister. In high school, she was the target of bullies and decided not to go to college. Despite being an excellent actress, she never wanted the public to know this. But, she later changed her mind and went on to become a successful banker.

Early Life:

Bent was raised in the US. Her parents are attorneys and community organizers. They were dedicated to giving her a good education. She attended a school in her hometown but did not attend college. As a child, Bent dreamed of becoming an actress. The Grease musical movie influenced her to pursue her dream. But she was not ready for her first role. Her dream was to be the next Sandra Bullock or Jennifer Lopez.

Career:

The film industry provided her with a steady stream of work. Bent starred in many films and TV shows and has a net worth of around $30 million. She is currently working as the treasurer of the Homies Unidos, a gang prevention organization in Los Angeles. Her husband, Troy Garity, is an actor with an estimated net worth of $10 million. While Bent may have a stable income through his acting career, his net worth is not a major concern.

Personal Life:

Troy Bent is not married. His wife, Simone Bent, was married to him for over 12 years. The two were friends on the set of a movie. They dated for two years before marriage and had two sons together. During this time, they broke up twice, so he did not want to put the public on his marriage. But he and Simone are still together. So far, they are happy and in love.

Simone Bent is an actress. Her father is an activist. She was married to Troy Garity in 2007. She has a net worth of $200 million. Besides, she is an activist. Her mother is an actress, while her father is a businessman. She has a net worth of $200 million and has been married to Troy Garity for over two years. In addition, she is an animal lover. Their children are not yet in their life.

Family Details:

The two are parents to Troy and Dee L. Bent’s son is Troy Garity. He has a brown eye. She is married to Troy Garity, a journalist and a theatre critic. He is a successful actor. But he is more than just a successful actor. He is also an accomplished activist. He is known for his humanitarian work and is a vocal advocate for social justice. So, how do you get to know Dee L. Bent?

Troy Bent is an actress. She was born in Los Angeles in 1973. She was an ativista and a reporter for TheSun. She studied at the Bizarre Academy of the Arts and attended high school in Los Angeles.

Marital Status:

After a brief stint in journalism, she married Troy Garity and became an active member of the Homies Foundation. He is an activist who aims to prevent gang violence in Los Angeles.

Dee I Bent is an actress and an activist. She has a very impressive net worth and is married to Troy Garity. She was born in North Carolina and attended secondary and high school in her hometown. However, she has not played any lead role in any movie. Although she has a great height and weight, she is still considered to be quite petite and is not a model. Her husband is an actor. She has long hair.

During the early 2000s, Bent appeared in many films. He rose to fame with the “Barbershop” comedy movie in 2002. In 2004, he was cast in “Barbershop 2: Back in Business,” which won him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. In 2007, Bent appeared in several movies. In 2013, he starred in the movie Soldier’s Girl. The film was nominated for a Young Hollywood Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe.