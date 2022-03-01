6 Best Hybrid Marijuana Strains to Try

Cannabis or marijuana is a type of plant that is genetically cultivated to exhibit the characteristics of pure or hybrid cannabis. Based on the preference of the cultivator the variety could vary from Indica dominating, Sativa dominant, or a mix of the two.

Since all hybrid cannabis varieties possess distinct effects You can’t choose any. You’ll need the right strain that can provide you with the sensation you desire. So, you must know what you’re searching for when buying cannabis.

There are a variety of varieties of marijuana strains that are available from reputable sellers that you can choose from. But, purchasing for the first time can be difficult due to the variety of options. We’ve compiled an inventory of the top hybrid strains that you can start with, to make it more simple.

Top Six Hybrid Marijuana Strains in 2022

Marijuana cultivars can be classified based on their ancestry or family. Additionally, the flavor profiles are another way of distinguishing varieties. Terpenes, the compounds that makeup terpenes, are responsible for flavor and provide the plant a distinct flavor and scent while providing the user with an amazing experience.

Each hybrid variety has its own unique particularities. Indica dominant varieties are more sedating and relaxing ideal for anxiety and pain relief. However, Sativa dominant ones are more energetic and give an energetic experience. In the end, the hybrids can be designed to provide the desired qualities.

1. Chiquita Banana

Chiquita banana is an equally balanced (50 50% Sativa, 50 percent Indica) strain, which is a cross between OG Kush and Banana strains Chiquita banana is named after the sweet banana taste as well as a sweet and sugary lemon-like exhale. The taste is more citrus and tropical than bananas.

With the average THC at 33%, it’s not difficult to undervalue the strain’s delicious aroma and flavor. However, don’t let this make you believe that it produces the sensation of high that comes on slowly. The user will experience a euphoric, relaxed, and joyful feeling.

Additionally, it has medicinal benefits that are great for those suffering from chronic pain relief and depression. insomnia and anxiety.

2. White Widow

The White Widow is an intermixture of Brazil Sativa in addition to Indian Indica and is very well-known across the USA. Its buds are full-bodied, a captivating effect that gives an intense buzz for those who use it. It is a 40% Sativa and 60 percent Indica ratio. This combined with its powerful effect and low intensity can be used for treating chronic pains anxiousness, PTSD, muscle spasms, migraines, and other migraines.

It is a refreshing herbal and skunky flavor and a spicy earthy scent.

3. OG Kush

There are many contradicting facts about the origin of OG Kush’s history of its creation. There isn’t any rivalry for its potential or growing popularity in the cannabis market. It is 55 percent Sativa and 45 percent Indica ratio, which is a great mix for a total body feeling of relaxation.

OG Kush has a high THC content (19 19%) which makes it a powerful variant. Furthermore, it provides the long-lasting effects of euphoria. Its aroma is earthy and a taste that is accompanied by a woody, herbal flavor. The high content of THC and an uplifting sensation make it perfect to use for chronic pain relief lief as well as relaxation. It also works well for relieving anxiety, stress, and depression. However, it is recommended to take it at a lower dose.

4. AK 47

AK 47 is a combination of four distinct strains: is Colombia (Sativa), Thai (Sativa), Mexico (Sativa) as well as Afghanistan (Sativa). It’s got an average of 65 percent Sativa features, with a balanced 35 percent trace of Indica as well as a THC concentration at around 20% and CBD to as low as 1.5 0.5%.

Although it’s not named, AK 47 has an overwhelming earthy scent that is accompanied by a spicy-sweet taste. Despite its sweet and flowery scent, AK 47 does pack quite a punch in its high and creativity, with artistic and creative people recommending it for its slight cerebral boost that improves concentration and focus.

AK 47 is great for insomnia, mood disorders or stress, and depression. Make sure you consult your physician or expert for the best dosage prior to taking AK 47.

5. Gorilla Glue

Gorilla Glue (GG) is an Indica dominant strain that was bred in Nevada. It takes its Glue name due to the sticky properties of the buds’ resin. GG is the result of cross-breeding Chem’s sister with Chocolate Diesel and Sour Dubb. It has a strong scent with a very high level of THC (25 percent) and a low CBD content (below 1percent).

With myrcene being its primary compound, Gorilla Glue is powerful psychoactive symptoms, bringing the user a jolly feeling, relaxed, and euphoric sensation. It is an excellent choice for pain relief as well as depression and stress reduction. It is also effective in inducing sleep for those suffering from insomnia.

6. Sour Diesel

A lot of people think they believe that Sour Diesel is a cross between Original Diesel and DNL strains. There is a theory that the Original Diesel strain was accidentally crossbred with a DNL plant The result was a seed stock which resulted in Sour Diesel. East Coast Sour Diesel clone.

It is a Sativa predominant strain however with a distinct tinge of Indica which makes it ideal for ease of pain, improved appetite, and for promoting sleep for sufferers of insomnia..

Sour Diesel is a mix of aromas, with a strong spicy citrus scent. It has a lime-scented menthol after-taste that is accompanied by an elongated smoke which results in a sour throat.

Conclusion

The variety of cannabis varieties illustrates its versatility as a therapeutic and recreational agent. Each variety has a distinct and distinct stimulant profile that is able to satisfy distinct market demand. The diverse effects of psychoactive substances and the overall positive effects make the experience more enjoyable and exciting. Finding the right cannabis strain can take several hours. You’ll have to investigate and test different strains before you find the one you like best. These are the most effective strains, to begin with. Be sure to test all one to see if it is effective for you. It is, however, recommended to start with a lower dosage as your body builds tolerance. Additionally, consult with your doctor before you use any cannabis-related product to determine the proper dosage guidelines.