5 features all good sportsbooks should have

One of the most important choices you have to make when you start betting on sports is which sportsbook you want to use.

A sportsbook is a betting site that allows you to place bets on sports results and other proposition style bets.

Here are 5 features that all reputable sportsbooks will have:

#1 – They have top quality customer service

If the sportsbook that you are thinking about using doesn’t have a support button on their front page – then stay well away. You need to make sure that the company has a way for you to get in contact with their customer service if you have any issues.

If a sportsbook doesn’t have any link to their customer service then this is a sign that it might not be legitimate. You should also see how well their customer service is reviewed on TrustPilot.

#2 – They pay out your winnings fast

If you’re betting on the NFL or any other sports you want your Sportsbook to pay out quickly so you can build some momentum.

A reputable sportsbook should have terms and conditions linked on their home page that will tell you how long withdrawing your winnings will take.

‘Up to 48 hours’ is the standard time frame for most Sportsbooks. But getting your money usually takes less than that.

If a sportsbook is advertising any longer than 3 days, then we would recommend not spending your money with them. You don’t want that long a delay when collecting your money.

You should also make sure that the site has no time limit on collecting your winnings.

#3 – They have plenty of bonus offers and promotions

Bonus offers and special promotions are a great way to bet more by spending less.

Any reputable sportsbooks will offer unique odds, free bets, and free spins throughout major sporting tournaments and on big event days. These offers are put in play to draw in new customers and to reward current ones.

Some sportsbooks even offer loyalty bonuses to long-term customers.

If you want to get the most out of your sportsbook then you will want to bet with someone who values your custom. And will reward you for continuing to bet with them, despite you having so many other different options.

#4 – They offer In-play betting

Any good sportsbooks won’t just offer results based-betting and proposition (any bet that is not the end result of the match) betting. But they will also offer In-Play betting.

In-Play betting is considered any type of bet that you place while the match is happening. You can bet on many things, including what the halftime score will be, which team or player will score the next point, and even who will be the first to give away a penalty.

If a sportsbook doesn’t offer this then you will be missing out on one of the best ways to bet.

#5 – They give you the option to pause your betting

This is an important feature that most sportsbooks are now required to have by law – particularly if they have customers in the UK.

Any good sportsbook will give you the option to pause you’re betting and lock yourself out of the system for as long as you need.

This can be a really useful tool for people who struggle with addiction and it can also help to prevent addictions from developing. These systems have been designed to help users stay in control and to prevent them from losing vast amounts of money when they can’t afford to.

It is a feature all reputable sportsbooks will have.